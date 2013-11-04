Tech workers find communal living a solution for high rents
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
Telecom components maker Anaren Inc said it would be bought by a fund run by private equity investor Veritas Capital for about $381 million (238.6 million pounds) in cash.
The price of $28 per share is a premium of 12.4 percent over Anaren's close of $24.91 on Friday. The company's shares were at $27.78 in early trading on Monday.
Anaren, which makes microwave components for wireless, space and defense electronics providers, counts Raytheon Co, Lockheed Martin Corp and Northrop Grumman Corp as its largest customers.
Veritas Capital, whose founder Robert McKeon committed suicide last year, specializes in investing in mid-market companies supported largely by a government-related customer base.
The Veritas Fund IV offer for Syracuse, New York-based Anaren trumped a $23 per share bid in April from Vintage Capital Group, which Anaren had rejected.
Following the Vintage offer, Anaren shareholder Discovery Group had asked the company to pursue a sale and seek alternative buyers for a sale price of $26 to $30 per share.
DETROIT California, the largest U.S. car market, plans to allow testing on public roads of self-driving vehicles without human backup drivers by the end of the year, state officials said Friday.
NEW YORK The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday denied a request to list what would have been the first U.S. exchange-traded fund built to track bitcoin, the digital currency.