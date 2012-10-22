Direct Line expects lower profit before tax due to discount rate change
Direct Line Insurance Group Plc , Britain's largest motor insurer, said it expected profit before tax to fall due to a change in the discount rate.
An investor group led by private equity firm Permira Advisers LLP has agreed to buy genealogy website Ancestry.com Inc ACOM.O for about $1.6 billion (£997.4 million), or $32 a share, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the deal.
In addition to Permira, the buyout group includes the private equity firm's co-investors, members of Ancestry.com's management, including Chief Executive Tim Sullivan and Chief Financial Officer Howard Hochhauser, and Spectrum Equity, which owns about 30 percent of Ancestry.com, the Journal said.
Provo, Utah-based Ancestry, whose website helps users trace their family roots by scouring online records, and Permira Advisers, could not immediately be reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
Shares of Ancestry.com closed at $29.18 Friday on the Nasdaq.
Ancestry received offers from the three private equity firms in August and none of the bidders met the company's price expectations at the time, sources familiar with the matter previously told Reuters.
LONDON Associated British Foods, owner of discount fashion retailer Primark, said on Monday it was not seeing any signs that British consumers were starting to rein in spending, contradicting official data which has pointed to a slowdown.
LONDON Britain's major share index was up on Monday, boosted by earnings updates and a weak sterling, while motor insurers were hit by a regulatory change which could lead to higher payouts, and merger disappointment weighed on LSE shares.