Actor Will Ferrell and actress Christina Applegate pose next to a ''news van'' which they arrived in for the premiere of their new comedy film ''Anchorman The Legend of Ron Burgundy'' in Hollywood in this June 28, 2004, file photo. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

Ron Burgundy, the fictional television news anchor played by Will Ferrell in the 2004 comedy film "Anchorman," will appear in an exhibit on 1970s TV newsrooms at the Newseum in Washington.

"Anchorman: The Exhibit," will look at the era of male-dominated, personality-driven newscasts through the eyes of Burgundy, who became a pop culture stereotype for 1970s news anchors, the Newseum said.

The exhibit, staged in partnership with the film's studio, Paramount Pictures, will open on November 14.

In "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy," Ferrell played the dapper Burgundy who was challenged by the arrival of a female reporter.

The exhibit will include Burgundy's jazz flute, a whip used in a fight scene between rival news teams and commentary clips from Ferrell. It will open ahead of the December release of the film's sequel "Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues," which will reunite the original cast.

