JOHANNESBURG Workers have downed tools at a mine operated by Anglo American's (AAL.L) South African coal unit, a union and the company said on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Anglo American said the strike started on Tuesday and was regarded by the company as a wildcat action because the workers had not gone through the proper channels before calling the stoppage at the mine east of Johannesburg.

"We are continuing to talk with their regional leadership to settle the differences," said Moeketsi Mofokeng, a spokesman for Anglo American Coal.

The National Union of Mineworkers said in a statement that its members were calling for the removal of the mine's general manager, whom it said had "made lots of changes without consulting" the union.

NUM said grievances with the manager included recruiting changes and safety issues related to loading procedures.

NUM spokesman Livhuwani Mammburu said 421 of its members were involved in the strike, which comes ahead of wage talks in the coal and gold sectors expected to kick off next month. It was not immediately clear how many workers are at the mine.

(Reporting by Ed Stoddard and Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)