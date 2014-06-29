People walk past a board outside the Anglo American offices in Johannesburg January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Global miner Anglo American Plc (AAL.L) has put some of its platinum mines in South Africa up for sale in a move by Chief Executive Mark Cutifani to dispose of underperforming assets, Britain's Sunday Times reported.

The company has lined up South African investment bank RMB to run the auction, the newspaper said.

Anglo American could not immediately be reached for comment outside of regular working hours.

The Sunday Times said the disposal programme was agreed by the board at a strategy meeting this month and could raise up to $4 billion. Other assets up for sale include its nickel business and copper mines in Chile, it said.

Reuters reported in April that the company could sell some of its deep, high-cost platinum mines.

