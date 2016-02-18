Global miner Anglo American Plc's (AAL.L) credit rating was downgraded to junk by Standard & Poor's on Thursday, making it the third agency to do so this week.

S&P downgraded its ratings to 'BB/B' from 'BBB-/A-3', citing the prolonged downturn in commodity prices and negative free cash flows at many of the company's mines, but said the outlook on the rating was "stable". (bit.ly/20FX6gc)

A slump in the prices of commodities such as coal, copper, and iron ore forced Anglo American to announce significant asset sales on Tuesday.

Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings also cut their ratings on the company's debt to junk earlier this week.

All three agencies have also questioned the company's plan to raise cash by selling its assets as the low prices of commodities decrease the value of its mines.

Anglo American had $12.9 billion of debt at the end of 2015, more than three times its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the year.

Shares in the company were down 6 percent at 440 pence at 1117 GMT on the London Stock Exchange, making them the largest losers on the FTSE 100 .FTSE.

(Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)