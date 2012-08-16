Rolls-Royce weighs on FTSE after five-day advance
LONDON Britain's top share index ended slightly lower on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
LONDON Global miner Anglo American (AAL.L) said it completed the acquisition of the Oppenheimer family's interest in diamond producer De Beers, paying $5.2 billion (3.3 billion pounds) to raise its stake to 85 percent.
Anglo, which already owned 45 percent of De Beers, said the final price it paid was higher than the $5.1 billion agreed purchase price, as a number of adjustments were made which were provided for under the sale agreement.
The stake sale, announced by the Oppenheimers in November, was given the go-ahead by regulators in July.

LONDON British Airways cabin crew members working for the carrier's mixed fleet are to strike for a further four days from Feb. 22, trade union Unite said on Tuesday.
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.