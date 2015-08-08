JPMorgan softens tone on Brexit jobs warning
LONDON The head of U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase said on Tuesday the bank is not planning to move many jobs out of Britain in the next two years in a softening of tone on the likely impact from Brexit.
SANTIAGO A British investment fund will buy the Chilean copper assets being sold by global miner Anglo American Plc (AAL.L), a Chilean newspaper reported on Saturday, without naming its source or identifying the fund.
The Mantoverde and Mantos Blancos copper mines are expected to fetch between $500 million (£322.68 million) and $1 billion. Mining and trading company Glencore Plc (GLEN.L), former Xstrata Chief Executive Officer Mick Davis' X2, and British investment firm Audley Capital were among the first round of bidders, sources told Reuters in June.
"Anglo American is close to completing the sale of (the two mines) and the buyer will be an English investment fund," said El Mercurio, without giving further details or citing sources.
Anglo said it would not comment on speculation surrounding its asset sales.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien and Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Lisa Shumaker)
LONDON The head of U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase said on Tuesday the bank is not planning to move many jobs out of Britain in the next two years in a softening of tone on the likely impact from Brexit.
HONG KONG Asian stocks edged up on Wednesday, helped by a bounce in Chinese shares, though investors held off from making big bets before a highly-anticipated summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping gets underway on Thursday.
SEOUL As Britain steps up the hunt for a new partner for a stalled nuclear power project, South Korea's KEPCO remains the most likely suitor, but two people with direct knowledge of the matter said the giant utility won't be rushed to the altar.