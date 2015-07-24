LONDON The head of global mining firm Anglo American (AAL.L) said on Friday the company could sell more assets than currently planned should market conditions deteriorate much further.

The company is already in the process of divesting some copper, coal and platinum assets, from which it hopes to receive $1.4 (900 million pounds).

"Yes we have other options," chief executive Mark Cutifani said, replying to an analyst's questions about further disposals.

"You will have to wait until later this year to see if we decide to press the button on something."

(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by David Evans)