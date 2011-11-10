HONOLULU Chile's state copper giant Codelco said on Wednesday it could sue global miner Anglo American for damages, accusing it of undermining its option to buy key southern properties by selling a stake in them.

Codelco CEO Diego Hernandez said Anglo American (AAL.L) had violated good faith under Chilean law by selling a 24.5 percent stake in its southern Chilean properties to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp for $5.39 billion (3.38 billion pounds).

Codelco said Anglo American's move does not affect its right to buy a 49 percent stake in Anglo American Sur, and that it would defend itself, setting the stage for a showdown with the company -- who said Codelco's potential stake was now reduced to 24.5 percent.

Hernandez told Reuters in Honolulu he was surprised at what he saw as a risky move by Anglo American that could not only sour relations with Codelco but also hurt the mining industry, and said he believed the sale could be reversed.

(Reporting by Pablo Garibian)