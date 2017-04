JOHANNESBURG Anglo American (AGLJ.J) plans to completely exit its coal business, Chief Executive Mark Cutifani said on Tuesday as part of strategic changes to cope with a global commodities rout.

"Yes at the right time, for the right value," he told reporters in a conference call after Anglo reported a 55 percent drop in underlying core profit, or EBIT.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)