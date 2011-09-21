LONDON Several hundred South African former miners have launched court proceedings against Anglo American Plc in London, the latest in a string of compensation claims over lung disease that could cost the gold industry billions.

Law firm Leigh Day & Co, which has worked on more than a dozen similar claims in South Africa, said on Wednesday it had begun proceedings in the High Court on behalf of more than 450 miners.

The miners claim they are suffering from silicosis and silico-tuberculosis -- lung diseases associated with dust inhalation -- after working in the company's gold mines.

A ruling this year by South Africa's top court, allowing lung-diseased miners to sue their employers, has revived interest in many long-running cases.

Lawyers say it may also open the door for tens of thousands of former mineworkers to sue South African companies at a cost that analysts estimate to be up to $100 billion (64 billion pounds).

Many black miners worked without respirators and had no access to on-site showers, making them particularly vulnerable to inhaling crystalline silica dust.

Leigh Day estimated compensation arising from the case could total "hundreds of millions" of pounds, and partner Richard Meeran said the 450 miners are the "tip of the iceberg," signalling thousands of others could yet be added to the claim.

Meeran said the case had been brought in the UK because of several factors, including higher damages for claimants and a fee payment structure that is more beneficial to the miners.

He saw significant similarities between the Anglo case and one a decade ago, in which 7,500 former South African asbestos miners claimed compensation from UK-based Cape Plc in the UK courts, resulting in a 10.5 million pounds payout.

"First, the similarity in the nature and causes of these diseases and the measures required to prevent them, namely dust control; secondly, industry knowledge of the hazard having existed for more than 100 years; and thirdly, what we allege is the disregard of the industry, in its drive for profit, for miners' health," he said.

He said the miners hoped for an early settlement.

Anglo American South Africa, the wholly owned entity being sued by the miners, was one of the world's largest gold miners through much of the 20th century.

Its presence in South Africa was for a long time through stakes in a variety of mining firms, meaning it would not necessarily have directly employed miners. Anglo is no longer active in gold mining.

The company acknowledged receipt of the notices of claim against its South African unit.

"Anglo American South Africa has denied liability in answer to similar claims filed in South African courts that have been sponsored by the same law firm," a spokesman said.

"Anglo American does not believe that it is any way liable for the silicosis claims brought by former gold workers and is defending the actions.

"Anglo American maintains that these gold companies, which employed the mineworkers, were responsible for the health and safety of their employees and took reasonable steps to protect them."

South Africa's powerful National Union of Mineworkers said it would support the claimants, adding compensation paid under South African occupational diseases legislation "has always been inadequate."

(Additional reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by David Holmes and David Hulmes)