Uncut diamonds from southern Africa and Canada are seen at De Beers headquarters in London January 17, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON De Beers, the world's largest diamond producer by value, said on Friday conditions in the final months of 2012 were "slightly firmer", after a further softening in demand and prices in the third quarter followed a tough first half.

The miner, majority owned by Anglo American (AAL.L), made the comments in slides to be shown during an investor presentation on Friday.

De Beers' first-half profit halved on the previous year, as trader buyers were held back by a lack of funds and worries over consumer demand.

