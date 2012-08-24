LONDON Investors in Anglo American (AAL.L) said its $2.8 billion (1.7 billion pounds) sale of a stake in its Chilean unit that ended a 10-month battle was a reasonable compromise and called on the miner to shift its focus to other problem areas, including South African platinum.

Anglo and state-owned Chilean rival Codelco agreed on Thursday to a deal that reduced the global miner's ownership of its coveted Anglo American Sur (AAS) properties to 50.1 percent but left it in control and may have salvaged its relationships in the world's top copper-producing country.

"My take would be that at least they have managed to broker some kind of deal that brings an end to the hostilities. It probably is a reasonable compromise," one of the 20 largest institutional shareholders in Anglo said on Friday.

"It could have been worse. If you go toe-to-toe with a government body like that, you could end up with a much poorer outcome. We are reasonably happy that they can have a sensible working relationship there going forward."

Anglo said the two companies would, for example, work together on development of AAS's promising Los Bronces mine and Codelco's nearby Andina.

Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, said in October last year it wanted to exercise a long-standing option to purchase 49 percent of AAS when the option window opened in January this year.

But Anglo surprised the market just weeks later by selling a 24.5 percent share to Japanese trading house Mitsubishi (8058.T) for $5.4 billion, well above the option price, which thwarted Codelco's plans.

The Mitsubishi deal, which Anglo said preserved shareholder value but Codelco said was done in bad faith, plunged both sides into a bruising dispute.

In the end, Anglo lost control of 49.9 percent of AAS, marginally more than it would have done under the original sale, but brought in $2.3 billion more than it would have got under the basic option deal - excluding, of course, legal fees and any intangible impact on its reputation.

Analysts put net proceeds at around $1.6 billion.

"In the end, shareholders have done OK after staring into the abyss of really upsetting a major resource-rich country," said a second shareholder among Anglo's top 50 investors.

"Retaining operational control is good and the valuation overall is solid. The next major challenges are sorting out the Brazilian iron ore project and controlling the growing labour unrest in South Africa."

Analysts agreed the dilution to Anglo's bottom line was a small price to pay for extracting it from the dispute, which many felt Anglo should have tackled before things soured.

MORE WOES

Anglo has been hit by delays and cost overruns at its flagship iron ore project, Minas Rio in Brazil, and trouble in South African platinum, where it controls the largest miner, Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) (AMSJ.J).

With Chile done, investors said, Anglo has to attempt to address these issues, though none said it would be easy.

Of the two major headaches, investors see platinum as the most pressing as Anglo prepares to deliver a review of Amplats by year-end in an industry squeezed by high costs and low prices and troubled by violence. Last week South African police opened fire on striking workers at another platinum miner and killed 34.

"Platinum is a tough nut to crack. It was tough anyway, and we now have a very volatile labour situation, turning into a volatile political situation, that will make handling the platinum restructuring that much more difficult," analyst Des Kilalea at RBC Capital Markets said.

The platinum industry is awaiting details of Anglo's plans to overhaul its unit, but the recent clashes in South Africa have tempered hopes of drastic cost cuts.

"People still have their concerns that nothing seems to be going very well at Anglo at the moment. They are just fighting fires left, right and centre," the first shareholder said.

"Can you lay this all at (CEO Cynthia Carroll's) feet? I don't think so, but it's still a lot to happen on your watch."

