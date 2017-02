Miner Anglo American (AAL.L) and cement maker Lafarge LAFP.PA said they had appointed Cyrille Ragoucy as chief executive for the British joint venture they agreed to last year.

The companies have also appointed Jamie Pike as non-executive chairman and Guy Young as the chief financial officer of the joint venture, which they expect will begin operations in early 2013.

(Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)