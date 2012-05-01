LONDON The Competition Commission has demanded miner Anglo American and cement maker Lafarge sell "a significant portfolio" of assets to approve a planned tie-up of their building materials businesses, in a move regulators hope will allow a new player into the market.

The commission had ruled in February that the joint venture, agreed last year, could damage competition in certain markets for construction materials, prompting many analysts to expect forced disposals.

Both companies welcomed the decision as a conditional approval of their plan and said on Tuesday they were "confident" the conditions would be met. Anglo said the strategic rationale for the deal remained clear.

Anglo American (AAL.L), refocusing on core mining activities, struggled for more than three years to find a buyer for its Tarmac UK unit before agreeing last year to a joint venture with Lafarge's LAFP.PA British cement, aggregates, concrete and asphalt businesses.

The Competition Commission began looking into the proposed venture, which would have rung up annual sales worth 1.8 billion pounds in 2010, after the proposed tie-up was challenged by the Office of Fair Trading in September.

It said on Tuesday the "extensive package of operations" the two companies need to sell includes a cement plant, quarry and linked rail depot in northern England, a network of ready-mix concrete (RMX) plants representing over half the proposed venture's capacity, six aggregate quarries and two asphalt plants - enough to pave the way for a new competitor.

Details of how the assets will be sold and packaged will be finalised after the publication of the final report.

"We believe that these extensive sales will help protect all customers' interests in these key markets, which is particularly important when one considers how much construction work is funded by the public purse," Roger Witcomb, chairman of the Anglo/Lafarge Inquiry Group, said.

