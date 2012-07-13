LONDON Global miner Anglo American Plc (AAL.L) and world no. 1 copper producer Codelco CODEL.UL on Friday said they had agreed to extend negotiations in a bid to end a row over disputed assets.

Both parties have requested the continued suspension of their legal proceedings on Thursday July 12 at the 14th Civil Court of Santiago until 24 August 2012 to allow talks to continue," Anglo said in a statement.

The discussions between Anglo American and Codelco are confidential and no comment will be provided in relation to speculation about the content of those discussions."

Investors are watching closely to see if state-owned copper giant Codelco and Anglo will hash out an agreement or whether they will plunge back into a courtroom showdown that could drag on for years.

The bitter contract dispute between Codelco and Anglo centres on an option agreement dating to 1978.

Codelco said in October it would exercise the option to buy a 49 percent stake in Anglo American Sur (AAS) when the option window opened in January.

But weeks later, Anglo surprised everyone with the pre-emptive sale of a 24.5 percent stake in AAS to Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T), in a $5.4 billion deal that dented Codelco's ambitions but which it says secured better value for investors.