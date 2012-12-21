DUBLIN Former Anglo Irish Bank head Sean FitzPatrick was arrested on Friday to face additional charges related to Ireland's most expensive banking failure, including making "misleading, false or deceptive" statements to auditors.

FitzPatrick, the highest-profile banker to be charged in connection with Ireland's financial meltdown, has been free on bail since he was charged in July on 16 counts related to Anglo's collapse. He is due to stand trial next year.

Police said in a statement that a 64-year-old former Anglo Irish Bank executive was due in court under Section 197 of the companies act, which relates to executives making "misleading, false or deceptive" statements to a company's auditors.

FitzPatrick later arrived in court in police custody.

The arrest comes weeks after the company charged with winding down Anglo's loan book announced it was taking legal action against the bank's former auditors, Ernst & Young ERNY.UL.

