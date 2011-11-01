DUBLIN Irish police on Tuesday arrested the former finance director of Anglo Irish Bank, William McAteer, as part of a long-running fraud investigation into the nationalised lender.

Anglo Irish, recently renamed Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC), was nationalised in early 2009 amid a welter of scandals including questions over whether deposits were used to mask large withdrawals and loans to customers to buy shares in the bank.

The government has been criticised for the slow progress of the investigation into the collapse of the lender, which is expected to cost the state up to 28 billion euros (25 billion pounds).

McAteer, who was also Anglo's chief risk officer, resigned in January 2009, just a week before it was nationalised. McAteer and Anglo's former chairman Sean FitzPatrick were briefly arrested last year for questioning, but released without charge.

Police said they had made an arrest as part of investigations at a financial institution. A source close to the investigation confirmed that McAteer had been arrested.

Ireland's director of corporate enforcement has said it has completed 90 percent of its investigation into the events leading up to the bank's nationalisation.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries)