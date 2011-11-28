Anglo Irish Bank Corp ANGIB.UL, a nationalized lender being wound down by Ireland's government after huge losses, on Monday won the dismissal of a lawsuit by a New York investment firm concerned it may lose its $200 million (129.1 million pound) investment in the bank's debt.

U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe in Manhattan said the bank was a "foreign state" for purposes of a U.S. law, the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, and that Ireland did not waive the bank's immunity from lawsuits.

The plaintiffs, two affiliates of Fir Tree Partners Inc, had sought to force Anglo Irish to set aside at least $200 million to cover its obligations to them. They also sought the appointment of a receiver to insure payment.

Lawyers for Anglo Irish and Fir Tree had no immediate comment or were not immediately available for comment.

The case is Fir Tree Capital Opportunity Master Fund LP et al v. Anglo Irish Bank Corp, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-00955.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)