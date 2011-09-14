Belgium holds 11 people in hunt for Syria returnee fighters
BRUSSELS Belgian police detained 11 people after a series of raids across Brussels overnight as part of an investigation into possible returning fighters from Syria.
JOHANNESBURG At least 30 people were killed, including three generals, when an Angolan military aircraft crashed on Wednesday at an airport in Huambo, local media said.
The plane with 36 people on board belonged to the air force and authorities were trying to reach the crash site, 550 kms (330 miles) southwest of the capital Luanda, Radio Nacional de Angola and news agency Angop said in reports monitored in Johannesburg.
The cause of the crash is still unknown, they said.
ANKARA/BEIRUT Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish military have captured the outskirts of the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab in northern Syria, the Turkish government and rebel sources said on Wednesday.
PARIS Conservative French presidential candidate Francois Fillon appealed to voters on Wednesday via a newspaper column to back his campaign, trying to claw back support after losing his place as frontrunner over accusations of fake jobs for his family.