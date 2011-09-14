JOHANNESBURG At least 30 people were killed, including three generals, when an Angolan military aircraft crashed on Wednesday at an airport in Huambo, local media said.

The plane with 36 people on board belonged to the air force and authorities were trying to reach the crash site, 550 kms (330 miles) southwest of the capital Luanda, Radio Nacional de Angola and news agency Angop said in reports monitored in Johannesburg.

The cause of the crash is still unknown, they said.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz)