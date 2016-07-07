Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
LUANDA Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos is the only candidate for the presidency of the ruling MPLA, the party's central committee has said, according to state media.
The move ends speculation that Dos Santos, who has ruled the oil-rich southern African nation since 1979, might not make himself available.
Dos Santos said in March he intended to step down in 2018 but gave no reason for his decision and did not name a preferred successor. The MPLA's convention where its top leader is anointed will be held in August and the general elections are due in late 2017.
The leader of the winning party will then become president.
"MPLA presidency post takes responsibilities that demand strong leadership qualities ... qualities recognised in the militant Jose Eduardo dos Santos," said a supporting motion to Dos Santos' candidacy by the MPLA Central Committee that is preparing the August party convention.
This effectively means Dos Santos is the only candidate.
Angola has been hit hard by the slump in global crude prices, which has ramped up pressure on its kwanza currency and ignited inflation.
(Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Editing by Ed Stoddard and Toby Chopra)
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
PARIS Pressure on French presidential candidate Francois Fillon to pull out of the election race grew on Thursday as some lawmakers in his own camp urged him to abandon his bid in the face of a fake work scandal to save the conservatives from defeat.
BUCHAREST A Romanian cabinet minister resigned on Thursday over a government decree that could effectively amnesty dozens of officials accused of corruption, a move that has triggered countrywide protests.