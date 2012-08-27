Angola is holding its second election since the end of a 27-year civil war a decade ago. Long-serving President Jose Eduardo dos Santos is widely expected to win a new five-year term in office after nearly 33 years at the helm of Africa's second-biggest oil producer.

Here are some of the main events since the end of the war:

February 2002 - Rebel group UNITA's leader, Jonas Savimbi, is killed in battle in February and a formal ceasefire is signed in April after 27 years of civil war. The conflict killed half a million people and destroyed much of the country's infrastructure.

June 2003 - UNITA chooses its former envoy to Europe, Isaias Samakuva, as leader, turning itself into a political party from a rebel army.

April 2006 - The MPLA government and UNITA sign a formal truce to end the civil war.

September 2008 - The MPLA wins 191 of the 220 parliamentary seats in the first elections in 16 years.

March 2009 - Pope Benedict, on a visit to Angola, urges Angolan Catholics to shun witchcraft and woo back those who have left the Catholic church to join other religious groups.

January 2010 - Rebels from the Front for the Liberation of the Enclave of Cabinda (FLEC), who have fought for independence from Angola for the oil-producing province, attack a bus carrying the Togo football team from the Republic of Congo to the African Nations Cup in Angola. In November 2010 FLEC carries out its second attack on foreigners, Chinese workers with Angolan state oil company Sonangol.

February 2010 - A new Angolan constitution is approved which replaces the prime minister with a vice-president and stipulates that the top-listed candidate on the winning party's slate in parliamentary elections becomes the head of state.

May 2012 - The Supreme Court annuls the appointment of the electoral commission chief Susana Ingles, a nomination the opposition had criticised as politically biased but which the ruling MPLA party defended as impartial.

UNITA and other smaller parties had argued that Ingles did not meet the legal requirements to hold the post. She is replaced as head of the national elections commission.

August 2012 - Angola holds parliamentary elections.

