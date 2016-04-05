Pence says U.S. commitment to South Korea stronger than ever
SEOUL U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Sunday that the country's resolve and commitment to its alliance with South Korea had never been stronger.
LUANDA The death toll from yellow fever outbreak in Angola has risen to 225, with an estimated 1,600 cases now recorded, Health Minister Luis Sambo said on Tuesday.
Sambo told a news conference after meeting with World Health Organisation officials that the disease had spread to 16 of the country's 18 provinces.
"We need to increase the response capacity ... in both technological resources (such) as medicines and vaccines, as well as in personnel," he said.
A WHO official on March 18 said the outbreak, which broke out late last year, had killed 158 people in Angola.
(Reporting by Herculano Coroado, writing by Stella Mapenzauswa, editing by G Crosse)
BEIRUT The death toll from a bomb blast on a crowded Syrian bus convoy outside Aleppo reached at least 112 people, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Sunday.