Here is a look at Angola's economy, government and people:

GOVERNMENT - The president heads the government and parliament has one house. A constitution approved in 2010 stipulates that the head of the winning party in a parliamentary election becomes president.

- President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has been in power since 1979. His MPLA party won an election in 2008 with 82 percent of the votes. The next election is set to be held in the third quarter of 2012.

OVERVIEW - Angola is recovering from a 27-year civil war that killed half a million people and uprooted more than one million.

- The country is littered with landmines which, coupled with poor infrastructure, hamper the delivery of aid. Malaria, HIV/AIDS and cholera outbreaks are a common problem. Poor health services, water and sanitation conditions as well as malnutrition compound the effects of recurrent floods and droughts.

POPULATION: 19 million

RELIGION: Most practice traditional African religions. Some 38 percent are Catholic and 15 percent are Protestant, though syncretism sometimes blurs religious lines.

ETHNICITY: Ovimbundu 37 percent, Kimbundu 25 percent, Bakongo 13 percent, others 22 percent. There are also small European (1 percent) and Afro-European (2 percent) minorities.

ECONOMY - Oil output in Angola came in below estimates in 2011, leading the government to cut its economic growth estimate to 3.4 percent from an initial prediction of 7.6 percent.

-- With oil fields back on line and liquefied natural gas exports set to begin in May, the government sees GDP growth speeding up to 12.8 percent in 2012

-- The bright outlook marks a turnaround in Angola's prospects. The economy grew an average 12 percent each year between 2002 and 2009 but growth fell to 2.4 percent after oil prices fell.

DOING BUSINESS IN ANGOLA (2012)

Income category: Lower middle income

GNI per capita (US$): $3,960.00

DB2012 rank: 172 out of 183 countries

Starting a business rank 167

According to data collected by Doing Business, starting a business in Angola requires eight procedures, takes 68 days, costs 118.9 percent of income per capita.

Angola was ranked 168 out of 183 countries in Transparency International's latest Corruption Perception Index from 2011 along with Chad and Libya, no change since 2010.

Sources; Reuters/here (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)