Bathers float off with a world record in Argentina
BUENOS AIRES Nearly 2,000 swimmers formed a long snaking line in a salty Argentine lake to set a world record for the most people floating while holding hands.
LUANDA The leader of a rebel movement seeking independence for Angola's main oil region has died in exile in France, the group said in a statement seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
The Front for the Liberation of the Enclave of Cabinda (FLEC) said Nzita Henriques Tiago, 88, would be buried in France on Friday as he only wanted his body taken back to Cabinda if it was an independent state.
It did not say exactly when Tiago, who was president and co-founder of FLEC, died.
FLEC fought a low-level insurgency for four decades in the thin enclave sandwiched between Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Congo which accounts for around half of Angola's oil output.
The group grabbed world headlines in January 2010 for a deadly attack on a bus carrying the Togo national football team during the African Nations Cup held in Angola but has not carried out a recent high-profile strike.
Crude output from Angola, Africa's second-largest oil producer, was never seriously threatened by the rebels as the crude is drilled offshore.
(Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock)
ATHENS The leaders of ethnically-split Cyprus have asked the United Nations to prepare for a new peace conference in early March with guarantor powers, a U.N. envoy said on Wednesday.
YANGON A prominent Myanmar Muslim lawyer assassinated in Yangon was being closely watched by intelligence agents, according to friends and colleagues, and had received past threats over his sensitive work as an adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling party.