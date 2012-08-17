LUANDA Inspired by the Arab Spring, Angola's nascent youth movement is attempting to gain momentum by exposing corruption and rights abuses by the government of President Jose Eduardo dos Santos who has ruled Africa's second biggest oil producer for 32 years.

Angola is holding a parliamentary election on August 31, only its third in 20 years, and the leader of the winning party will be president. Dos Santos and his MPLA party are expected to win.

The small demonstrations organised by the youth movement are a rare sign of public dissent in a country which global rights groups accuse of using force to silence opposition.

Despite a crackdown, the youth movement has over the last 18 months, opened "holes in the regime's hard shell," said one of its organisers, Luaty Beirao.

"We have led the way for other demonstrations in Luanda's poor suburbs and for war veterans who are seeking payment of overdue subsidies," Beirao, who raps under the name "Ikonoklasta", told Reuters in an interview.

"The regime has been forced to react ... They see pressure will not come only from the opposition."

Dos Santos' party has called the protesters "trouble-makers and rioters" and accused them of trying to derail democracy.

"One of our successes has been in fighting that labelling, no one believes it," Beirao said.

Dos Santos has never referred to the protests directly, but has urged young Angolans to seek dialogue and warned that the country's history shows democracy is safer than radical change.

Beirao said the protesters, most aged between 17 and 30, are too young to "feel the fear of instability" that has prevailed in Angola after of a 27-year civil war that ended a decade ago.

But fear of the government means that demonstrations rarely draw more than a 100.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Like the Arab Spring movements that led to the fall of long-standing governments in the Middle East last year, the group uses social media networks to voice demands for a fairer distribution of wealth and freedoms.

The protesters accuse the government of allowing a small elite to accumulate vast wealth from oil revenues while leaving most Angolans poor, ruling by force, restricting freedom of speech and controlling most media in the country.

Dissent has come at a personal cost and Beirao, 30, said his role had attracted special attention from the MPLA because his late father was a leading figure in the party.

"They cannot digest the fact that I was born in their midst, that I received an education with their money and am now biting the hand that fed me," he said. "There is rage, they call me a renegade, a traitor, an ungrateful son."

Beirao said he turned against the government in 2004 when he released a song lamenting the murder of a young man in Luanda, allegedly for singing protest music in public.

Displaying a scar on the left side of his head which he says was the result of a beating by pro-government supporters, Beirao said his family had received anonymous threats.

In June, he was detained in the Portuguese capital Lisbon after police found 1.7 kg of cocaine in a bicycle wheel he had checked-in on a flight from Angola.

Beirao said someone at Luanda airport had tipped him off that his luggage had been tampered with. A swift investigation by Portuguese police led to his release and though he may yet be tried, he believes the charges will be dropped.

The MPLA won a civil war against rebel group UNITA and then obtained 82 percent of the vote in a 2008 election. This time it is campaigning on its success in maintaining stability and re-building Angola's infrastructure.

UNITA, now the main opposition party, denies helping organise the youth protests, but has accused the MPLA of trying to rig the vote. The ruling party rejects the accusation and says the opposition is stirring up trouble.

"The elections are important, despite fears of rigging," Beirao said. "We had an election in 1992 and another only in 2008, so with voting becoming a regular event, maybe people will see they can change their leaders every few years."

(Editing by David Dolan and Jon Hemming)