Software company Anite Plc's AIE.L full-year profit rose 23 percent, helped by a strong demand for its handset-testing business.

The company, which provides handset-testing systems to wireless companies and reservation software to the travel industry, said adjusted pretax profit rose to 34.3 million pounds for the year ended April 30, from 28 million pounds a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 8 percent to 132.5 million pounds.

Anite shares closed at 139 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.

