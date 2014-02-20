Anite Plc AIE.L said it was considering the sale of its business that provides reservation software to the travel industry, sending its shares up 2 percent in late trading on the London Stock Exchange.
The business, Anite Travel, accounted for about 15 percent of the company's total revenue of 132.5 million pounds in the year ended April 30.
Anite's main business is providing handset-testing systems to wireless companies.
Anite's shares closed at 88.85 pence on Thursday.
