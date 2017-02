Actress Ann Rutherford arrives at the premiere of the film 'Hollywoodland' at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences in Beverly Hills, California in this September 7, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello/Files

Actress Ann Rutherford poses as she arrives at the American Film Institute's 'AFI Life Achievement Award, A Tribute to Sir Sean Connery' taping in Hollywood in this June 8, 2006 file photo. Rutherford, best known for her role as Carreen in the 1939 film 'Gone with the Wind', died on June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

NEW YORK Ann Rutherford, an actress most known for a small role playing Scarlett O'Hara's optimistic younger sister in "Gone With The Wind," has died in Los Angeles.

Rutherford, who had a career in film, radio and television, died at her home on Monday in Beverly Hills after suffering from heart problems, a close friend and fellow actress Anne Jeffreys told The Los Angeles Times. The Times said she was 94.

Under contract with MGM, she first came to prominence as regular opposite Mickey Rooney in the long-running Andy Hardy film series playing Hardy's teenage girlfriend, Polly Benedict.

She was cast in dozens of other films, including with Vivien Leigh in the classic 1939 film "Gone With The Wind," which Rutherford told The Times she had implored then studio head Louis B. Mayer she wanted to do because, "I just wanted to watch the book come to life."

She retired from films around 1950 but returned in the early 1970s including guest appearances on the "The Bob Newhart Show."

(Reporting By Christine Kearney, editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)