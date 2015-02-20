Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
LONDON Sales of UK annuities fell last year, consultancy Towers Watson said on Friday, though the drop-off was not as sharp as forecast by some analysts following pension reform.
The government last year surprised the pensions industry with plans to allow pensioners to spend their pension savings as they choose, rather than having to buy an annuity, which gives an income for life.
UK variable annuity sales fell 22 percent to 867 million pounds ($1.33 billion) in 2014 and enhanced annuity sales - for people with a reduced life expectancy - dropped 44 percent to 2.17 billion pounds, Towers Watson said in a statement.
Some analysts had forecast a fall in sales of 80-90 percent. Standard Life said on Friday that its margin from annuity new business sales fell 66 percent last year.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)
LONDON Britain's opposition Labour Party suspended former London Mayor Ken Livingstone for saying Adolf Hitler had supported Zionism, but the party was accused of being too soft on the veteran hard-left politician.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May has not ruled out allowing the free movement of people between Britain and the European Union during "an implementation phase" after Britain leaves the bloc, the BBC reported on Wednesday.