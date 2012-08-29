LONDON Chilean miner Antofagasta's (ANTO.L) new boss, Diego Hernandez, said the company will push cautiously ahead with new copper projects, despite the industry's problems with spiralling costs and a sharp drop in the metal's price since last year.

Hernandez - a 63-year-old veteran who has run some of the world's largest copper mines - told Reuters that the family-controlled group would focus on boosting production at home, and would impose tighter controls to avoid a repeat of operational problems that have dogged its flagship Esperanza mine.

Speaking publicly as Antofagasta chief executive for the first time on Wednesday, Hernandez said the firm had no intention of following some of its larger peers by cutting spending plans, even though copper prices are down 25 percent from their early 2011 highs.

"We need to be cautious, but there is no reason to stop all of our projects. We are not, at this moment, close to any execution decision," he said in an interview. "There is no reason to panic and stop everything."

Many of the richest deposits in traditional copper mining areas are already being exploited, so new projects are becoming more technically difficult and costly.

Delays at new projects and decisions by rival companies to hold back on spending would help to offset lower demand for copper due to the weak global economy, said Hernandez, who was chief executive of Chilean state mining giant Codelco until May, when he left over "differences with the board".

Hernandez, who later spoke to industry analysts, expected the copper market to be in balance or a small surplus next year, as competitors held back.

"We are optimistic for the medium to long term," he said. "If we go back six months, and all the projects announced at the time were built according to announcements, the risk was a surplus starting in 2014 and lasting for three or four years. That has changed completely because of the delays."

Hernandez spent two years shepherding Codelco, the world's largest copper miner, through its own production challenges. Now he has to tackle similar problems at Antofagasta, which is controlled by Chile's Luksic family.

COMPETING FOR WORKERS AND EQUIPMENT

Like many of its peers in Chile and elsewhere fighting over a limited pool of skilled workers and equipment, Antofagasta is struggling with the rising cost of building projects from scratch.

Its growth at home has been troubled over the past 18 months, tarnishing the reputation of one of the largest copper-focused miners with operational problems at Esperanza and rising costs at the Antucoya project. These are already a quarter above initial estimates, with production due to begin in 2014,

Hernandez's predecessor often used the Antucoya mine as an example of how costs have soared. The project is the same size and uses the same technology as the company's El Tesoro mine, but will cost over $1 billion more to develop just a decade later.

Current estimates for Antucoya stand at $1.7 billion and its cost per tonne of annual production will be over $21,000 according to analysts, making it one of the industry's most capital intensive projects.

Hernandez's decision to take the job at Antofagasta marks his return to the private sector, where he has also worked at BHP Billiton (BLT.L) and Vale (VALE5.SA) during his long career. For the miner, it marks the arrival of a hands-on, technical executive after years under a more sales-oriented management.

Hernandez said Antofagasta was not alone in suffering from increasingly complex ore bodies, and had learnt its lessons. It was tightening controls, spending longer on modelling and on studies of deposits before projects are approved and the digging begins.

"The quality of deposits is not what it used to be, and that means that you need to know your deposits," he said.

"The market environment to build projects in the last 6 to 8 years is more difficult than it was in the 1990s, and that is related to demand and availability of resources ... All of that requires a better quality assurance and quality control."

Antofagasta said alongside first-half earnings on Wednesday that it would need to spend another $200 to $250 million over 2013 and 2014 to improve processes at Esperanza, specifically tailings and grinding, and bring the mine to full capacity.

Hernandez, who said Antofagasta had just completed a 3-month study of Antucoya and considered its cash cost remained attractive, said he did not yet see signs of easing costs in Chile, though imminent wage negotiations at some of the major mines including Codelco's Andina would set the tone.

He also played down concerns over increased costs at Los Pelambres, where a power tariff contract ends this year.

Striking a conservative note familiar to investors in Antofagasta, Hernandez signalled there was no plan to veer from its Chilean focus to deliver near-term growth. International options such as its U.S. Twin Metals project remained for the future.

Antofagasta has been listed on the London stock exchange since 1888, but life outside Chile has not been smooth. Late last year it began international arbitration in a dispute over the Reko Diq project in Pakistan.

"We do not have anything urgent to develop outside Chile, we have more mature opportunities (to develop) in Chile and that is what we will do," Hernandez said.

(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Kate Kelland and David Stamp)