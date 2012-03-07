LONDON Chilean miner Antofagasta (ANTO.L) said Chief Executive Marcelo Awad had resigned with immediate effect and would be replaced by Chairman Jean-Paul Luksic on a temporary basis until a successor is appointed.

The copper miner also said that it expected its full year results to be in line with market expectations.

"As a group, we will continue to pursue our current strategy of growth, supported by our strong financial position and low-cost and profitable operations," Luksic said in a statement on Wednesday.

Awad joined Antofagasta Minerals in 1996 as head of sales and marketing and was appointed chief executive in 2004.

Shares in Antofagasta were up 0.3 percent to 1,241 pence at 1:12 p.m.

