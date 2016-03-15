Regulators investigate Barclays CEO Staley over whistleblowing case
LONDON British regulators are investigating Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley and the bank itself over the handling of a whistleblowing incident, the bank said on Monday.
LONDON Chilean copper miner Antofagasta (ANTO.L) will continue cash payouts to investors of at least 35 percent of earnings this year despite an expected weak copper price, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
"We will maintain our stated dividend policy (in 2016), which is to pay a minimum of 35 percent of full year earnings," CEO Diego Hernández told a conference call.
The company said on Tuesday it had cancelled its final dividend since its interim dividend already met the 35-percent target.
Hernández also said he did not expect the current upturn in copper prices to last since it was based on speculators pushing prices up instead of an improvement in supply-demand fundamentals.
"We do not expect to see a sustained price recovery until late 2017," he added.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Mark Potter)
BERLIN The role of trade as a driver of global growth is threatened by a slowdown in trade reform since the early 2000s and an uptick in protectionism after the financial crisis, the International Monetary Fund, World Trade Organization and World Bank said on Monday.