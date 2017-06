LONDON Chilean copper producer Antofagasta (ANTO.L) said on Wednesday copper production for the first quarter rose 9 percent on an improved performance at two of its mines and it kept its output target for the year unchanged.

Copper production for the miner reached 171,900 tonnes, a 9.4 percent increase to a year ago but fell 16.4 percent compared to the previous quarter due to lower grades.

Antofagasta stuck to its 2017 output target at 685,000-720,000 tonnes.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala, editing by Louise Heavens)