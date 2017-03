The logo of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) is pictured on a local branch in Sydney April 30, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY Shares in Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ.AX) fell as much as 3.7 percent after it reported a small rise in cash profit amid falling loan margins.

The bank also warned that 2015 was shaping up to be a "slightly tougher, more volatile" environment.

ANZ shares were among the top losers on the index on Tuesday. At 2305 GMT they were down 3.2 percent, the most since Nov. 2013, at A$34.75 in a weak Sydney market.

