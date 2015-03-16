LONDON The chairman of AO World has sold a 1.3 percent stake in the British online domestic appliances retailer, less than a month after a profit warning sent shares in the firm plummeting, it said on Monday

The company said non-executive chairman Richard Rose sold 5.58 million shares at 1.80 pence a share on Friday, raising 10 million pounds.

John Roberts, AO's chief executive, said Rose's share sale followed the expiry of a post-initial public offering lock-up period and will help to further increase liquidity and the number of shares in public hands.

He said Rose "remains committed to the company, both as a shareholder and as its chairman," retaining a "significant" holding in the firm.

AO floated on Feb. 26 2014 at 285 pence and peaked at 412.4 pence the same day. They slumped by nearly a half after last month's profit warning and closed Friday at 191.6 pence, valuing the business at 814 million pounds.

Roberts told Reuters last week that despite the profit warning the firm still sees strong support from investors for his long-term strategy.

