Insurance broker Aon Plc (AON.N) posted a lower second-quarter profit as it continued to invest more in its human resources unit which hurt its margins.

The world's largest insurance broker's net income from continuing operations fell 4 percent to $247 million, or 73 cents per share, from 256 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company posted earnings of $1.02 per share from continuing operations.

Total revenue for the quarter increased marginally to $2.81 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting Aon to earn $1.01 per share, on revenue of $2.89 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue at the company's human resources segment, Aon Hewitt, rose 3 percent and operating margins were down 440 basis points on an adjusted basis to 15.4 percent.

Aon shares closed at $46.48 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

