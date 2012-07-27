Aon Plc (AON.N) posted its second successive fall in quarterly profit, but marginally beat estimates, even as investments in new businesses aimed at freeing cash flow and improving margins continued to pressure its human resources solutions segment.

The world's largest insurance broker reported a 4 percent organic growth in both its risk solutions and human resources solutions units in the quarter.

The company operates under two main segments - risk solutions and HR solutions. The risk solutions unit includes Aon's retail insurance brokerage and reinsurance business, while the HR solutions unit consists of consulting and outsourcing operations.

The company had reported its first fall in quarterly profit after three quarters of year-over-year profit increases in May, hurt by lower margins at its HR segment, Aon Hewitt.

Costs at the company's HR segment have been rising due to investments in new areas such as healthcare exchanges and HR business process outsourcing, and have been a major reason for the squeeze on margins in the last few quarters.

However, the management has been consistent in its view that these capital-light investments would start to pay off towards the beginning of 2013.

"While macro conditions remain fragile globally, we continue to anticipate improved performance in the second half of the year," Chief Executive Greg Case said in a statement.

For the second quarter, operating costs at the HR segment rose 8 percent and operating margins fell 440 basis points to 15.4 percent on an adjusted basis, primarily due to a 250 basis point unfavourable impact from investment spending, the company said.

PROFIT BEATS

Net income from continuing operations fell 4 percent to $247 million, or 73 cents per share, from 256 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company posted earnings of $1.02 per share from continuing operations.

Total revenue for the quarter increased marginally to $2.81 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting Aon to earn $1.01 per share, on revenue of $2.89 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Risk solutions recorded a 4 percent organic growth in commissions and fees and adjusted operating margin at the segment increased for the first time in three quarters to 21.9 percent.

Aon, which competes with Marsh & McLennan Co (MMC.N) and Willis Group Holdings WSH.N in negotiating insurance and reinsurance policies for corporate clients, said it is on track to meet its long-term targets.

The company's long-term targets include operating margins of 26 percent in risk solutions and 22 percent in HR solutions.

Shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of $15.1 billion, have fallen 10 percent in the past three months, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index .SPX, which has fallen about 7 percent during the period.

They closed at $46.48 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Akshay Lodaya, Sreejiraj Eluvangal)