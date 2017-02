Apax Partners, one of the world's largest private equity firms, has lost or terminated more than half of its senior dealmakers over the last five years. Here is a breakdown of who left, who made partner and who has stayed with the buyout firm, which now has 35 partners.

31 PARTNERS HAVE LEFT SINCE 2007*

In communications to investors, which were reviewed by Reuters, Apax attributes to retirement the departure of six partners: Paul Fitzsimons, Stephen Grabiner, Adrian Beecroft, Michael Grabiner, Nicholas Bonilla and Peter Englander.

It has told investors that four partners -- Neil Thomson, Matthew Brockman, John Samuel and Adele Oliva -- left due to "different long-term career ambitions."

Eleven partners left through "mutual agreement," according to the documents. They are: David Whitehouse, Jacqueline Reses, Alex Fortescue, Cathrin Petty, Jeremy Reffin, Tim Armstrong, Billy Logan, Stephen Green, Andrew Barrett, Stephan Wilcke and Lars Johansson.

Six partners -- Neeraj Bharadwaj, Torsten Krumm, Christian Reitberger, Lars Windfeldt, Gal Hayut and Oren Zeev -- left because of the end of venture capital investing, according to the documents.

Two partners -- Max Burger and Richard Wilson* -- left but were still involved with Apax on a part-time basis, Apax said in the documents.

Christian Naether and Bill Sullivan were the last two partners to leave.

15 NEW PARTNERS SINCE 2007**

Max Belingheri, joined Apax in 2001, made partner in 2008.

Gabriele Cipparrone, joined Apax in 2003, made partner 2010.

Steven Dyson, joined Apax in 2000, made partner in 2010.

Frank Ehmer, joined Apax in 2000, made partner in 2009.

Marcelo Gigliani, joined Apax in 2001, made partner in 2010.

Steve Hare, joined Apax in 2009 and made partner that year.

Irina Hemmers, joined Apax in 2001, made partner in 2007.

Roy Mackenzie, joined Apax in 2003, made partner in 2008.

Borja Martinez, joined Apax in 2000, made partner in 2007.

Sandeep Naik, joined Apax in 2004, made partner in 2011.

Alex Pellegrini, joined Apax in 2000, made partner in 2009.

Shashank Singh, joined Apax in 2004, made partner in 2011.

Jason Wright, joined Apax in 2000, made partner in 2007.

Richard Zhang, joined Apax in 2008, made partner that year.

Seth Brody, joined Apax in 2008, made partner in 2011 or 2012.

20 PEOPLE WHO WERE PARTNERS BEFORE 2007 AND ARE STILL WITH THE FIRM **

Martin Halusa, joined Apax in 1990, made partner that year.

Giancarlo Aliberti, joined Apax in 2000, made partner that year.

Amedeo Carassai, joined Apax in 2003, made partner that year.

Zehavit Cohen, joined Apax in 2006, made partner that year.

Ralf Gruss, joined Apax in 2000, made partner in 2006.

Buddy Gumina, joined Apax in 1998, made partner that year.

Tom Hall, joined Apax in 1998, made partner in 2001.

Nico Hansen, joined Apax in 2000, made partner in 2005.

Ian Jones, joined Apax in 1997, made partner that year.

David Kim, joined Apax in 2000, made partner that year.

Khawar Mann, joined Apax in 2003, made partner in 2006.

John Megrue, joined Apax in 1992, made partner that year.

Salim Nathoo, joined Apax in 1999, made partner in 2005.

Michael Phillips, joined Apax in 1992, made partner in 1996.

Oriol Pinya, joined Apax in 1999, made partner in 2005.

Andrew Sillitoe, joined Apax in 1998, made partner in 2003.

Christian Stahl, joined Apax in 1999, made partner in 2005.

Mitch Truwit, joined Apax in 2006, made partner that year.

Emilio Voli, joined Apax in 2001, made partner that year.

Richard Wilson, joined Apax in 1995, made partner in 1999.

* Wilson left Apax and then rejoined, so the firm counts him in lists of both current and former partners. ** Source: Apax website and communications to investors, reviewed by Reuters

