SINGAPORE Singapore's Asia Pacific Breweries (APB) APBB.SI, which Dutch brewer Heineken (HEIN.AS) is trying to take full control of, and Fraser and Neave (F&N) (FRNM.SI) have requested that trading in their shares be suspended pending an announcement.

No further details were given.

Drinks and property conglomerate F&N controls around 40 percent of Tiger Beer maker APB.

Heineken's $6 billion (3.8 billion pounds) offer for the 58 percent of APB that it does not own is being challenged by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi.

Thai Beverage (TBEV.SI), which Charoen controls, recently became F&N's largest shareholder with 26.4 percent. Charoen's son-in-law has also offered to buy F&N's direct 7.3 percent stake in APB by paying S$55 a share, beating Heineken's S$50 a share offer.

F&N's board of directors has agreed to sell the firm's 40 percent interest in APB to Heineken but the deal is subject to shareholders approval.

Japanese brewer Kirin (2503.T), which owns around 15 percent of F&N, has to-date not indicated whether it is agreeable to the sale of the Singapore's conglomerate's interest in APB to its Dutch rival.

