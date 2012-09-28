Rolls-Royce weighs on FTSE after five-day advance
LONDON Britain's top share index ended slightly lower on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
SINGAPORE Singapore's Fraser and Neave Ltd (F&N) failed to get the required 75 percent vote in favour of its plan pay out S$4 billion ($3.3 billion) to its shareholders after the sale of its beer business, Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd (APB), to Heineken NV.
About 54.3 percent of shareholders voted in favour of the capital reduction plan, below the 75 percent required for the proposal to go through.
F&N's biggest shareholders - companies linked to a Thai billionaire - had said earlier this week that they will vote against the capital reduction plan.
The Thai group, which owns a combined 30.7 percent stake in F&N, has made a $7.2 billion bid to take over the Singapore conglomerate, which also has interests in soft drinks, dairy products, property and publishing.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Kevin Lim; Editing by Ryan Woo)
LONDON Britain's top share index ended slightly lower on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
LONDON British Airways cabin crew members working for the carrier's mixed fleet are to strike for a further four days from Feb. 22, trade union Unite said on Tuesday.
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.