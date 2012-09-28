Rolls-Royce weighs on FTSE after five-day advance
LONDON Britain's top share index ended slightly lower on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
BRUSSELS Dutch brewer Heineken said on Friday it had sufficient cash and financing available to buy the rest of Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries, which it is set to control after a two-month takeover battle.
Heineken said the average acquisition financing costs were expected to be below 3 percent per year.
Earlier on Friday, shareholders of Fraser and Neave voted to sell their stake in Asia Pacific Breweries, giving full control to Heineken.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)
LONDON British Airways cabin crew members working for the carrier's mixed fleet are to strike for a further four days from Feb. 22, trade union Unite said on Tuesday.
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.