Rolls-Royce weighs on FTSE after five-day advance
LONDON Britain's top share index ended slightly lower on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
SINGAPORE Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd has not indicated any intention to sell its nearly 15 percent stake in Singapore's Fraser and Neave Ltd, F&N's financial controller Hui Choon Kit said on Friday.
Sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday the Japanese brewer, the second-biggest shareholder in the drinks and property group, was exploring several options, including selling its F&N stake to Thai Beverage or another potential buyer at a higher price.
Kirin had said previously it was interested in F&N's food and non-alcoholic drinks business.
Shareholders of F&N voted in favour of selling its beer business, Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd, to Heineken NV in a $6.3 billion deal.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by John O'Callaghan)
LONDON British Airways cabin crew members working for the carrier's mixed fleet are to strike for a further four days from Feb. 22, trade union Unite said on Tuesday.
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.