CEBU, Philippines The recent volatility in Chinese stock and currency markets is temporary, China's vice finance minister said on Friday.

"The exchange rate movements in the past month is totally because of technical reasons and factors and will not affect the stability of financial markets in the future," Shi Yaobin, China's vice finance minister, said at a press briefing at the end of a meeting of finance ministers of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation group.

"China agrees that we will not adopt the practise of competitive depreciation," he said.

(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco and Nicholas Owen; Editing by Robert Birsel)