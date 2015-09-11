Philippine President Benigno Aquino (front 5th L) adjusts his glasses as he stands next to Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima (front 4th L) while posing for a group picture with the APEC Heads of Delegations and the APEC Secretariat Executive Director during the Asia-Pacific... REUTERS/Presidential Palace/Handout via Reuters

CEBU, Philippines Finance ministers from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) group said on Friday they remained committed to address weaknesses in their economies but stressed they will refrain from competitive devaluation and resist protectionism.

"We reaffirm our previous commitments on monetary and exchange rate policies. We will refrain from competitive devaluation and resist all forms of protectionism," the ministers said in a statement at the end of a meeting in the Philippines.

