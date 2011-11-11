HONOLULU Japan's readiness to join Asia-Pacific free trade talks gave a major boost Friday to President Barack Obama's drive to assert U.S. leadership in the world's most dynamic region and promote growth at home.

Obama arrives in Honolulu, the city of his birth, later on Friday for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, seeking to reset his relations with Pacific nations and offer a counterweight to China's growing power.

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton set the tone for APEC's 21 member countries, which account for more than half of global economic output.

"We are each trying to generate balanced, inclusive and sustainable growth that delivers good jobs for our citizens, economic, social, and environmental progress for our nations and shared prosperity for this region," she said in her opening remarks at the ministerial meetings.

U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk welcomed Japan's request to join the U.S.-led talks for a Trans-pacific Partnership among nine countries in the Pacific Rim, saying it affirmed efforts to set a benchmark for quality free trade deals.

"Japan's interest in the TPP demonstrates the economic and strategic importance of this initiative to the region," Kirk said.

But Japan must be prepared to meet the high standards of liberalized trade the talks are striving for by reducing barriers to agriculture, services and manufacturing, he said.

This may prove to be a high hurdle for Japan, where farmers have protested against removing protectionist measures.

Asia-Pacific chief executives, also meeting in Honolulu, are pressing world leaders to step up free trade initiatives, a goal made more urgent by the European debt crisis that has darkened global economic growth prospects.

"VOLATILE AND UNCERTAIN"

Business leaders advising the APEC summit said a "volatile and uncertain economic environment" was discouraging private sector investment and could spawn protectionist sentiment.

In a letter to Obama, the executives called on governments "to liaise closely with business as we work together to stimulate economic growth and create jobs in the short term, and work towards balanced growth in the long term."

With Europe in danger of slipping into recession and U.S. growth sluggish, Asia represents the best bet for keeping the world economy on track.

Senior officials drafting an APEC communique reached consensus on the need for all members to bolster themselves against the potential spillover from Europe.

But there was no sign the summit would offer any concrete measures to help the euro-zone cope with its crisis.

APEC leaders, who meet on the weekend, are expected to keep the heat on China over what many see as an artificially undervalued yuan that hurts competitors like the United States.

The currency issue has been a major irritant between Washington and Beijing, which has become increasingly assertive in a region where Obama now wants to refocus U.S. attention.

Friday's agenda includes executives from Caterpillar, General Electric and Wal-Mart, plus Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The Trans-pacific Partnership was a high priority for the executives and they urged leaders to sign the agreement by the middle of 2012.

Nine countries -- the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, Chile and Peru -- are expected to say Saturday they have reached the broad outlines of a deal.

But even if a deal is reached, it would not address the immediate problem of sustaining global growth should Europe's debt situation deteriorate further.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner urged APEC countries to do whatever they could to boost growth now to cushion the global blow from Europe.

Unlike the United States, where the Federal Reserve has cut interest rates to near zero, many Asian countries still have room to trim borrowing costs to try to bolster growth.

In addition, China, South Korea and other Asian economies hold more than $4 trillion in foreign reserves, giving them financial firepower to boost government spending.

"There's a very strong rationale for economies that have the capacity to do it to act now to strengthen growth," Geithner said.

