HONOLULU Following are quotes from leaders of Pacific Rim countries holding their annual Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Hawaii on Saturday and Sunday.

On the agenda -- promoting free trade and liberalizing regulations in order to strengthen economic growth.

JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER YOSHIHIKO NODA after a bi-lateral meeting with Russian President Dmitry Medvedev:

"We had a brief chat at Cannes. But I'm very delighted to have this occasion today to exchange views on many issues. Bilateral ties between Japan and China are very important for the region as well as for the world. It is important to make our ties develop steadily. China's development represents a great opportunity for our country. I believe it is necessary that both countries deepen our engagement with the region and the international community."

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER HARPER

"In the past few years, our Government has been aggressively expanding commercial relations with the Asia-Pacific region to create jobs and economic benefits here at home,"

"Our efforts are yielding results. We are maximizing opportunities for our entrepreneurs through innovative trade, investment, air, and science and technology agreements. We are also attracting regional investment to Canada by ensuring a speedier transport of goods through a much strengthened Asia-Pacific Gateway."