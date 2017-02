HONOLULU Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Sunday Japan is ready to extend a helping hand to Europe, once European countries show the resolve to tackle their debt problem in a unified manner.

European nations need to implement the comprehensive policy steps that were agreed upon earlier to address the crisis to regain market trust, Noda told a news conference in Hawaii, where he attended a weekend meeting of Asia-Pacific leaders.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka)