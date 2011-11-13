HONOLULU, NOV. 12 - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev agreed on Saturday to consider enhancing their cooperation in defence and security in the Asia-Pacific region, where China is steadily building up its military presence.

"President Medvedev commented that he would like to strengthen cooperation with Japan in the field of security in Asia-Pacific," Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroyuki Nagahama told reporters after the two leaders met at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Hawaii.

"They agreed on promoting security discussion and defence dialogue," Nagahama said.

Beijing's military buildup, which includes nascent stealth jet and aircraft carrier programmes, has worried many of its neighbours.

After his meeting with Medvedev, Noda told reporters: "We talked about promoting our cooperation in each and every field amid (a) changing security environment in Asia-Pacific."

Russia and Japan have not had close security ties and the two nations have a territorial dispute dating from the last days of World War Two over islands Russians call the Kurils.

A spokeswoman for Medvedev did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Medvedev also told Noda that he regards cooperation with Japan in the energy area as important and mentioned a specific project in which he would like to see enhanced cooperation, Nagahama said.

A Japanese government official said later the project Medvedev mentioned is in Yakutia in eastern Russia. He did not elaborate.

